The Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) programme of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of Vincentian youths.

Corporal Renando Hendrickson said the programme was implemented at a time when the illicit drugs trade was wreaking havoc on the society.

That’s according to Corporal Hendrickson, the over-arching aim of the programme, which was introduced locally in 1997, is to equip young people with the tools necessary to lead violence-free lives.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related