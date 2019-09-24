PM AND MORE AGREEMENTS WITH INDIA

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be signing three additional Agreements with the Government of India, in the near future.

Word of this came from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during a media briefing last week, following his return from a one-week official visit to India by a five-member local delegation.

The Prime Minister said he held very productive discussions with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and three agreements were signed between both countries during the visit.

And, he disclosed that officials are working on an additional three which are currently in the draft stages.







