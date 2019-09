Yesterday afternoon, in the Sagicor/HAIROUN South East Community Football Championship, KQ MAVERICKS defeated Diamond 5-2 at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Erel Hector netted a hat-trick and Valdo Anderson scored a brace for KQ MAVERICKS, while the goals for Diamond were converted by Keeson Rouse and Zadane Solomon.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Bonhomme Ghetto Youth will meet Volcanoes at 4:30.







