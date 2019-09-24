SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Last weekend, only one match was played in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship because of Tropical Storm Karen.

That match was on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, when Browne’s Stubbs Masters defeated DIGICEL/Cato Heavy Equipment Glamorgan Masters by 22 runs.

The scores: Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters 165 for 4 off 20-overs; (Kissinger McLean 47, Basil Andrews 25 not out, Brian Alexander 23).

DIGICEL/Cato Heavy Equipment Glamorgan Masters 143 for 6 off 20-overs; (Michael Stephens 33, Dexter Small 24 not out; Ricky Thomas 2 for 15).

The matches scheduled for Sunday were not played.







