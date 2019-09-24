LUCIAN BOWLER NAMED IN WINDWARD VOLCANOES

Promising Saint Lucia left-arm fast bowler, Dillan John has been called up to join the Windward Islands Volcanoes training camp in St George’s, Grenada in preparation for the 2019/2020 Cricket West Indies NAGICO Regional Super50 Championship.



The Windward Islands Volcanoes squad is: Sunil Ambris, Allick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Kirk Edwards, Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith, Shermon Lewis, O-BED McCoy, Ray Jordon, Josh Thomas, BHAS-KAR Yadram, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Desron Maloney, and Dillon John.







