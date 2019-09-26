CANNABIS AND PATIENT CARE

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to work closely with Ample Organics, a Canadian Seed-to-Sale Software company to develop a Patient Care Database, as part of the process of developing a Modern Medicinal Cannabis Industry here.

This was revealed by Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), Dr. Jerrol Thompson, who said work has already commended on this program.

Dr. Thompson said they have held meetings with Ample Organics as well as Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and they are currently working to implement the Patient Care Database which will streamline confidential medical records across the country.

He said they are preparing to go out across the country to get feedback from the professionals in the medical field.

Dr. Thompson said this Patient Care Software is already in use in Canada and they will be pressing ahead with the implementation of this program.







