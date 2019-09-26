Young Vincentians are being offered an opportunity to establish their own businesses, by participating in the 2020 Caribbean Innovation Competition, CIC

The Competition is an initiative of the Young Americas Business Trust, YABT– an international organization that promotes the social and economic development of young people.

The local partner of the YABT is the Centre for Enterprise Development, CED. And, the CED’s Training Co-ordinator, Keisha Phillips has urged young entrepreneurs to get involved.

Miss Phillips said the winner of the competition will receive a cash prize and other incentives.







