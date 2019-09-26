RIDLEY ON CSME

Local businesses and entrepreneurs are being urged to position themselves to take advantage of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).

The advice came from CSME Advisor at the CARICOM Secretariat, Desiree Field-Ridley, who is part of a visiting delegation conducting a series of consultations here this week.

The work of the Caricom delegation is being facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce and the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit.

On NBC’s Interface programme this morning, Mrs. Field-Ridley said the team is committed to ensuring that all member territories to ensure a seamless transition.

Mrs. Field-Ridley said the citizens of the region stand to benefit tremendously from the CSME.







