STEPHENSON CONFERENCE

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the Third Meeting of the Regional Conference on Social Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, which begins in Mexico City today.

Minister of Social Development, Frederick Stephenson is among the delegates who will debate the policies needed to achieve inclusive social development in the region, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This event is convened by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the government of Mexico, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

At this gathering, attendees will weigh the approval of the newly presented Proposed Regional Agenda for Inclusive Social Development, requested by the countries that participated in the second meeting of the conference held in Montevideo, Uruguay in 2017.

In addition, ECLAC’s Executive Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, will present to countries Critical Obstacles to Inclusive Social Development in Latin America and the Caribbean: Background for a Regional Agenda, a document analyzing the phenomena that limit access by much of the population to the effective enjoyment of their rights and to well-being, and that reproduce inequality, hindering progress towards inclusive social development.

The Regional Conference on Social Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, created as a subsidiary body of ECLAC, seeks to promote and support the strengthening of social development policies in the region as well as to foster cooperation among countries and their exchange of experiences, among other objectives.

The Conference’s objectives include promoting the development of national policies on social development and international, regional and bilateral cooperation in the field of social development, in order to examine multidimensional poverty and make progress on poverty measurement, inequality and structural gaps.

The conference is being held from October 1-3, 2019, in Mexico City.







