POLICE ARRESTS

Police have arrested and charged Harold Godfrey Roberts, a 56-year-old resident of Gunn Hill with the offence of Murder.

Police said according to investigations the accused caused the death of a 40-year-old resident of Great House/ Campden Park by stabbing him in his chest with a knife”. The incident occurred at Great House/ Campden Park at about 9:30 p.m. last Friday.

The accused was arraigned at the Serious Offences Court. He will return to court on 6th January 2020 for a Preliminary Inquiry

Police said they have also arrested and charged Trishron Ashton, a 23-year-old resident of South Rivers with the offence of Wounding.

Police said, according to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 30-year-old resident of the same address “by stabbing him on the left upper back, left forearm and left thumb with a knife”. The incident is alleged to have occurred at South Rivers on last Thursday September 26th.

The accused appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court for arraignment.







