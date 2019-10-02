RED CROSS TRAINING

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society will be collaborating with the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) to host a three day workshop from today, focusing on Logistics Training for Efficient Disaster Management in the Caribbean.

The Workshop forms part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Logistic Enhance Capacity Project funded by the European Union Humanitarian arm, with Technical Support from the Regional Intervention Platform for the Americas and the Caribbean of the French Red Cross.

This workshop targets staff, branch managers and volunteers of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, representatives from the National Emergency Management Organisation and other Government stakeholders.

The main objectives of the training exercise are to:

To provide training for participants in the area of Logistics Supply Chain Management in a relief operation. To give participants a better understanding of the National Standard Operating Procedures as it relates to relief operations To give the participants the opportunity to participate in practical sessions to demonstrate how the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society supports and complement the National Relief Response of NEMO

The workshop took place at NEMO’s Conference Room from 8:30 this morning.

