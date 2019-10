In Zone “B” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/ DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-a-side Football Championship, Primetime defeated Hill 16 Youth 4-2 at the Richland Park Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Antonio Rodney netted a hat-trick for Primetime, whose other goals was converted by Kayo Primus. Christopher Baynes and TEW-RONE Stephens scored a goal each for Hill 16 Youth.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders Masters will tackle Greggs FC in Zone “B” at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related