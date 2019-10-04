TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Another five matches are scheduled to be played this weekend, in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

At 1:00, tomorrow afternoon, the highly rated Gairy construction Simple boys will face Gomea bombers, to be followed by the match between Sion Hill Tallawahs and the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars at 3:00.

On Sunday morning, at 10:00, Owia Young Strikers will meet Dr. Thomas injectors, then at 12:30 in the afternoon, Hard Hitters will come up against Curtis King Stallionz, and C G M Gallenger Novice will take on Israel Bruce smashers at 3:00.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related