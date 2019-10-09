Yesterday afternoon, at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, Overland defeated Mt. Grennan 4-2 for their first win in Group A of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League.

Two goals each by Deomaji Samuel and Javis Hoyte secured the win for Overland, while Kimannie Peters and Stevorn Charles scored a goal each for Mt Grennan.

This afternoon, at 4:15, there will be a match between South Union and Dickson in Group B at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







