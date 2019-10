In the Boys and Girls Divisions of the Primary Schools Table Tennis Championships, Lower Bay Primary School won matches at the Old Anglican School building in Kingstown, yesterday.



In the Boys Division, Lower Bay Boys defeated Belair Government School 3-0, and had a 3-1 victory over Layou Government School, in the Girls Competition.

The Championships will continue tomorrow morning at 11:00, with matches in the Boys and Girls Divisions.







