SECONDRY SCHOOLS NETBALL

The Girls High School and Central Leeward Secondary School won matches in the Secondary Schools Netball Championships, yesterday.

The Girls High School defeated Thomas Saunders Secondary School Lady Dingoes 16-4, in the Junior Division, and gained an 18-11 win in the Senior Division at the Girls High School Hard Court, in Richmond Hill. Central Leeward Secondary School beat Buccament Bay Secondary School 13-10 in the Junior Division at the Hard Court of the Central Leeward Secondary School.







