Organizers of the Renewal at Forty activities say a ninety-foot flag will be placed at the Argyle International Airport, as celebrations continue here to mark this country’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

That was disclosed by Julian “Pilling” Pollard – a member of the Renewal at Forty Decorating Committee.

Mr. Pollard special attention is being given to enhancing the appearance of the Airport, to reflect a spirit of patriotism.







