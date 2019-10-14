The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment will host a ceremony this afternoon to mark the launch of a Patients Charter

The Charter is expected to outline the rights and responsibilities of patients at Health Institutions here.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address at this afternoon’s ceremony.

Addresses will also come from Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache.

The launch will take place at the Atrium of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, from 4:00 p.m.

The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related