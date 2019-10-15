The Rose Hall Government School is this week hosting Social Studies Week under the theme “From Colonization To Independence”.

Several activities have been planned for the week which began yesterday with a presentation by Local Historian Dr. Adrian Fraser.

Today, Tuesday 15th – there will be a walk through historical landmarks in and around the community of Rose Hall.

Two activities will be held on Wednesday 16th – Social Studies Princess and Prince Mini Pageant & World Food Day Exhibition and on Thursday 17th – Know Your Country Quiz.

The activities will culminate on Friday October 18th, which has been dubbed as Heritage Day.







