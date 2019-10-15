GRENADINES CENTRES

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to the provision of quality education to residents of the Grenadines.

Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince, gave the assurance while responding to a question in Parliament on Thursday relating to the lack of Learning Resource Centers in the constituency of Northern Grenadines.

Minister Prince explained that while the Ministry of Education does not have the mandate to build these centers, every effort is being made to provide educational opportunities in the Grenadine islands.







