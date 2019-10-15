Prime Minister Dr. Hon Ralph Gonsalves conducted a walk-through of the proposed site for the relocation the Lewis Punnett Home at New Montrose yesterday.

Accompanied by Minister of Health Wellness and Environment, Luke Browne, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves and other officials from the relevant ministries and BRAGSA, a thorough inspection of the premises was done.

Dr. Gonsalves spoke with the technical experts as well as the contractor on the project to get an update on the progress made so far as well as some of the issues that could potentially delay the completion of project.

He expressed general satisfaction with the progress made so far on the project and believes that the improved facility would be a wonderful environment for the residents of the Lewis Punnett Home.

The renovation work along with the retrofitting and furnishing is being carried out with funding from central government at a cost of approximately EC$2.5 Million.

This relocation has become necessary as the facility that currently houses the Lewis Punnett Home at Glen, is set to undergo major renovations over the next few years.

The new site will consist of a male and female wing that can accommodate 45 beds each, an Administrator’s section a Laundry room as well as the regular amenities.

The project is expected to be completed within the next few weeks with the residents at the Lewis Punnett Home to be relocated immediately following the completion of the renovations.







