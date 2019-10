KQ MAVERICKS defeated Top Strikers 5-4 on penalty kicks in the 1st Quarter-final of the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

In regulation time, the match ended in a one all draw. Jori Thorne netted for KQ MAVERICKS, and Josh Hunte converted for Top Strikers.

At the same venue, this afternoon, BDO Stubborn Youth will meet Diamond in the 2nd Quarter-final.







