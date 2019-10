In the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships, Toni Combined Stores and Guardsman played to a one all draw at the Grammar School Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Emaule Lyscott scored for Toni Combined Stores, while Jemmin Bowens converted for Guardsman.

At 4:35, this afternoon, CWSA will meet Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related