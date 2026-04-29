Government mobilizing the Diaspora as key economic partner in SVG’s growth

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is mobilizing the diaspora as a key economic partner, not just for remittances but to drive growth through economic diplomacy.

This was disclosed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble as he responded to a question in Parliament.

Minister Bramble stressed that the Government can empower its people by ensuring that they not only survive, but also thrive.

He said the Government will ensure that overseas missions are central to securing a better standard of living for all.

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