NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 29th April,2026

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a series of events under the GRIT Programme, a four-year initiative funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Caribbean Export.

With support from Invest SVG, the project was officially launched on Monday and activities are continuing this week with specialized workshops and consultations.

In today’s special report we shine the spotlight on the Caribbean Export Development Agency and its role in the project.

Nerissa Sandy has the story.

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