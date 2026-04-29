Health Officials warn against introducing sugary foods to infants at an early age

Health officials here have expressed concern over nutrition in infants, warning that inappropriate sugary snacks, cakes, and sodas are being introduced too early.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Nicole France warned that these foods, given as early as six months, in the wrong portions, deprive babies of vital nutrients and can harm their growth.

She urged parents to be mindful of what they cook, ensuring their babies get balanced, wholesome nutrition for healthy development.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related