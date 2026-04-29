Minister of Tourism, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow is pleased with the success of the visit by Ishowspeed to St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Speaking on NBCs Face to Face Program this morning, Minister Shallow said excitement and cheer filled the streets of Kingstown as Vincentians showcased the warmth, culture and beauty of the island.

He commended the team involved in the planning of this visit.

Dr. Shallow expressed his gratitude to all of the stakeholders for executing a successful event yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related