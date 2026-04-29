A homegrown Economic Stabilization Program will be implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to tackle the country’s debt crisis.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday during a media conference on Tuesday, following the conclusion of the IMF 2026 Article Four Consultation.

The IMF Mission, led by Sergei Antoshin, was here to assess the country’s economic stability and recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Friday said his administration is actively negotiating with bilateral partners to swap expensive debt for cheaper alternatives.

Dr. Friday said the Government is committed to dealing with the country’s debt situation.

Meanwhile … Head of the delegation from the International Monetary Fund, Sergei Antoshin, said the Fund welcomes the administration’s work on the Debt reduction strategy.

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