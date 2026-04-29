Thousands of Vincentians welcome livestreamer Ishowspeed on Caribbean Tour Visit

Thousands of Vincentians turned out in Kingstown yesterday, to greet internationally renowned digital content creator Ishowspeed, who paid a visit to the country yesterday, as part of a Caribbean Tour.

Ishowspeed had the opportunity to sample a variety of local foods and witnessed this country’s cultural traditions.

He said the biggest welcome so far on his Caribbean tour has been in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ishowspeed also visited Barbados, Trinidad, Grenada and St Lucia.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related