CREDIT UNION LECTURE

Activities to observer International Credit Union Month will continue tonight with the Everard Dean Memorial Lecture and Cocktail at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Co-operative League will partner with the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions to host the event.

The Everard Dean Memorial Lecture Series was inaugurated in the year 2000, to recognize the career and lifetime contribution of the late Everard Dean who served the Caribbean and World Credit Union Movement for forty years.

Attorney-at-Law, Yvonne Ridguard-Harris, will deliver the lecture on the theme: “Credit Union Philosophy in Motion”.

The 2019 Everard Dean Memorial Lecture will begin at seven tonight and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







