The Local Met Office says the axis of a tropical wave will cross the island chain this afternoon generating showers with a moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this afternoon into tonight.

Lingering moisture behind of the wave will result in a few showers mainly over the southern portion of SVG during Friday morning. After which, there is a significant decline in the chance for shower activity associated with this wave.

However, model guidance is indicating that instability will move across the islands Friday night into early Saturday morning with the possibility of some showers.

An improvement is anticipated as Saturday progress into Sunday morning as the ridge of high pressure builds. A few scattered showers are likely around Sunday afternoon.

Predominantly, north-easterly winds (5km/h -20km/h) will be experienced this afternoon, becoming south- easterly by evening.

Sea conditions are slight in open water (1.0m- 1.2m), becoming slight to moderate (1.0m-2.0m) around Saturday morning, returning to generally slight around Sunday evening. There is no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides, and near rivers and streams should be alert.







