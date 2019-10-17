UNDP VISIT

The UNDP’s new Resident Representative to Barbados and the OECS Magdy Martinez Soli-man, will present his letter of credence to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves today.

Mr. Martinez-Soli-man is also scheduled to meet with key officials including, Attorney General, Jaundy Martin, Minister of Social Development Frederick Stephenson, and Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar.

Mr. Martinez-Soli-man will be joined by Program Manager for Climate Change and Disaster Risk Resilience, Danielle Evanson, on this official mission.

Following his engagements, Mr. Martinez-Soli-man will host a media briefing at the Ministry of Health’s Conference Room from 11 this morning.







