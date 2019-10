Island Blends Success Radio (2) defeated Sion Hill Government School 17-6, in two opening matches played yesterday in the Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field. In the other match, Success Radio Netters (1) had the better of Grant Thornton Stars 36-29.

This evening, at 6:00, defending champions, Harmony Investment Stars will face-off with Owia Trailblazers also at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.







