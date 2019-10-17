INTER-SEC. SCHOOL NETBALL FIXTURES

The Secondary Schools Netball Championships will continue, this afternoon, at 1:15, with matches at two venues.

In the Junior Division, Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia will take on St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown, and West St. George Secondary will play against the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

At the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, Mountain View Adventist Academy Secondary School will play Dr J. P. Eustace Memorial, in the Junior and Senior Divisions.







