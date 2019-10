In the Richland Park Nine-a-Side Football Championship, J and D Strikers beat Cane End 7-4 at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Shangi John and Hershel Burgin scored two goals each for J and D Strikers while Ezra Williams, Kenyon Delpesche and Calroy Douglas converted a goal each. For Cane End, three goals were scored by Shandell Edwards and the other by Kirtney Francis.







