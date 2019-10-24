In yesterday’s opening match of the Constituency Netball Championship, Central Kingstown defeated South Leeward 33-32 at the Kingstown Netball Centre, in New Montrose.

Nine teams are competing in the Championship. The Firms and Industrial Netball Championship will continue this afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Center, in New Montrose.

At 5:00, the Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined will meet Massy Stores SVG, then at 5:45, Digi/Health Combined will oppose Sea & Airport/CWSA Combined.







