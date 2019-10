The 2019 Inter-Schools Netball Championship continued yesterday.

In the Primary Schools category, Chateaubelair Methodist beat Barrouallie Government 17-5, Layou Government beat Buccament Government five goals to zero, and Richland Park Primary whipped Diamonds Government 23-3.

In the Junior Division of the Secondary Schools Category, Georgetown Secondary trounced George Stephens Sr. Secondary 22-2, and also in the Senior Division 31-1.







