SEMINAR ON FATHERING

Men in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be involved in a Trainer of Trainers Seminar on the Essentials of Fathering later this month.

ProjectMEN2020 in collaboration with The World Needs a Father, will host the Seminar as part of celebrations leading up to International Men’s Day, 19th November, 2019.

The seminar will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. from November 12th to 16th.

The venue is the VINSAVE Child Development Centre Conference room, located between the National Public Library and the UWI Open Campus in Kingstown.

The facilitators for the training are Courtney Richards, from Jamaica, Dr. Zifus James, from St. Lucia, Irvin Padier, from Trinidad and Tobago, Alex Altidor and Conroy Huggins from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The training is geared for all interested men involved in working with men and male focused groups and organizations.

The curriculum for the training was developed in Durban, South Africa by the World Needs a Father, and has been used globally and in the Caribbean.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related