In the Quarter-finals of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship, Sparta defeated Three Yards 2-nil at the Keartons Playing Field on the weekend.

Jam Down gained a 1-nil victory over Predators FC of Fitz Hughes in another Quarter-final match.

At the same venue, this afternoon, PYOLA of Layou will meet Three Yards, at 4:15.







