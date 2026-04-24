UNICEF hosting Whistle Stops across SVG today as part of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month Activities

Whistle Stops are being held across the country today, as the Child Development Division in the Ministry of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, and Labor continues with activities to mark Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

The Division is be collaborating with UNICEF to host the whistle stops, which began at Heritage Square in Kingstown this morning.

Co-ordinator of the event, Social Worker Janiel George told NBC News that the team will travel through communities all the way to the Troumaca Secondary School Junction targeting 16 schools on the Leeward side of the island.

Miss George said the team will also be distributing informative materials, explaining how Vincentians and residents can help to protect children.

Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month is being observed with the theme: See Me. Hear Me. Protect Me: My Safety is Your Responsibility.

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