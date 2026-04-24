Government of SVG targets brain drain with Diaspora Investment enagement

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is embarking on a new initiative, which focuses on reversing brain drain, through stronger diaspora engagement.

The announcement was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, as he responded to a question in Parliament this week.

Minister Bramble said Vincentians abroad, including students in Taiwan, will be mobilized as investors, entrepreneurs, mentors and skilled contributors to national development.

He noted that while not all students will return home, they can still play a direct role in economic growth, adding that this approach forms part of a wider shift toward economic diplomacy.

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