Technical issue affecting runway lights at AIA resolved,normal operations resume

The Argyle International Airport Inc. AIA, has announced that the technical issue affecting its runway lighting system has been successfully resolved.

A release from the AIA says the temporary restrictions placed on the Airport’s operating hours have been lifted, and the airport has resumed its normal operating hours of 6am to 9pm daily.

The AIA has expressed gratitude to all passengers, airlines and other stakeholders for their patience, co-operation and understanding, during the period of temporary adjustment.

The Argyle International Airport also commended its technical teams and supporting partners for their efforts in resolving the matter.

Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their respective airlines for any schedule updates

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