ParlAmericas and UN Women host Caribbean Workshop on strengthening regional care systems

Minister responsible for the Family Hon Laverne Gibson-Velox was among delegates addressing participants at a two-day workshop held in Grenada this month.

The forum, which was hosted by ParlAmericas, in collaboration with UN Women, focused on strategies for strengthening care systems throughout the region, and brought together Policymakers and Parliamentarians from across the Caribbean

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister Gibson-Velox said although St. Vincent and the Grenadines does not yet have a single comprehensive National Care Policy, there are several laws and policies that collectively support both Care Givers and those receiving care.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was also represented at the event by Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon Shevern John.

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