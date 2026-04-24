Ministry of Agriculture hosts two-day Youth-Focused Introduction to Beekeeping training exercise

Steps are being taken to safeguard the future of Beekeeping in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following a two-day “Introduction to Beekeeping” training exercise held earlier this month.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Agricultural Instructor Allan Williams explained that 20 participants were trained under the Youthful Honey Project to manage apiaries and understand hive systems, equipment, and bee production.

Mr. Williams noted that the initiative, funded by Republic Bank and implemented by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, aims to address a decline in experienced beekeepers while encouraging young people to enter honey production as a form of self-employment and food security support.

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