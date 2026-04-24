Renovation of Kingstown Anglican School nearing completion

The renovation of the Kingstown Anglican School is now 80-persnet complete, as work progresses steadily.

The project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank and executed by Gibson Construction Ltd., at a cost of EC$5,411,481.20.

According to the Agency for Public Information, major milestones have already been achieved, including the completion of roofing work and the installation of windows and doors across 14 classrooms.

With the structural phase largely finalized, attention has shifted to interior finishing. Current efforts are focusing on tiling, painting, and detailed finishing works, while construction of the elevator shaft is also underway.

This renovation project represents a significant investment in education infrastructure, aimed at providing students and teachers with a safer, more modern learning environment.

Once completed, the upgraded facilities will enhance the school’s ability to deliver quality education and serve the community for years to come.

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