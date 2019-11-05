CANNABIS CULTIVATORS WORKSHOP

A Workshop involving Small Medicinal Cannabis Farmers will be convened here later this week.

The event is expected to culminate in the formulation of a fair-trade charter or protocol for the medicinal cannabis industry.

Organizers say the outcome of the workshop is expected to be used in a global context and would be considered a significant development, once achieved.

The workshop is being organized by Transnational Institute-TNI in collaboration with the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cannabis Revival Committee (CRC).

It will be held at Frenches House from November 8 to 11 beginning at 12 noon.

Day one of the workshop will bring together a group of more than one hundred traditional cannabis cultivators for exchange and learning.

The second and third days will bring together policy makers and influencers in a smaller group setting, while the last day will see participants engaged in a field trip to observe what’s happening on the ground in respect of the local medicinal cannabis industry.

Participants attending the Workshop will be drawn from the CARICOM Ganja Commission in Colombia, the Jamaica Cannabis Licensing Authority as well as from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Saint Lucia.







