BUGGERY MARCH

The Christian Coalition SVG will be staging a march and rally next week in protest at the High Court challenge being made to the buggery laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event will be held on Thursday November 14th under the theme: ‘A Call to Righteousness’.

Attorney-at-Law, Mandela Peters, said the coalition of Christian leaders have united against the challenge, which has the potential to decimate the moral fabric of the society.

Representative of Christian Coalition SVG, Bishop Steven Ollivierre, said the event provides an opportunity to offer prayers on behalf of the nation.







