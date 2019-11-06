BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships, R and R Construction Transport and Works won by default over Massy Stores at the Grammar School Playing Field.

In the Quarter-finals lineup, Toni Combined Stores will play against St Vincent Brewery, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will oppose St Vincent Electricity Services “VINLEC”, R and R Construction Transport and Works will meet CWSA, and Coreas Hazells will play Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folk.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Volcanoes (1) will meet Blossom (2) in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related