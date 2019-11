Sion Hill Team and Harmony Investment Stars won matches in the Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Sion Hill beat Young Challengers 28-10, and Harmony Investment Stars edged Dutch Lady Clinchers 38-36.

This afternoon, at 5:00, VINCY Liberators (2) will clash with Star Girls (3) in the only match at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.







