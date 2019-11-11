SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL FINALS

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club retained the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championship title by beating Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies 3-1 on penalty kicks in this year’s final, last Friday evening at Victoria Park.

The scores were level at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Daniel Patrick scored in the 16th minute for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club, while Garrett Leigertwood converted a penalty in the 47th minute for Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies and the scores remained level to full time.

Daniel Patrick scored 6 goals, the most in the Championship to be the “Best Striker”, and was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Championship.

Je Belles Youth secured third place by defeating Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies 4-3 on penalty kicks, after the teams were level at 2-2 in regulation time.

Jammie Keil and Kadeem Duncan gave Je Belles Youth a 2-nil lead, before Micah Glasgow and Andre Lavia scored a goal each for Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies to level the scores before full time.



The ECGC Island Sip Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship will begin tomorrow.







